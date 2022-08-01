Nothing Phone (1) Is Durable But It Has Other Issues: What It Means

Nothing Phone (1) has been in the news for the good and the bad stuff over the past few weeks since its launch. Some people are having difficulty in getting their units, while some have been forced to visit the service centre already.

But among all this, the company got some good news this week, courtesy of the popular JerryRigEverything test. Nothing Phone (1) was put through the rigours of the scratch and bend test that Jerry is known for, and he seems fairly satisfied with the build quality of the Nothing smartphone. Having said that, the test video clearly shows that the Nothing Phone (1) had a narrow escape from full destruction.

Nothing Phone (1) has excited people with its refreshing take on design, and the use of Glyph interface making people notice the back panel of the phone. But it is fair to say that the Nothing Phone (1) has a strong build quality, made with top-notch materials that give you a pleasing in-hand feel.

The YouTuber scratched the aluminium frame and the back panel with a blade, where he got mixed results. When it came to the fire test, the video shows that the phone’s in-display fingerprint sensor was unable to read the worn-out ID. But during the bend test, Nothing Phone (1) had a small scare, where it almost broke into two pieces.

While the phone managed to impress with its durability, the repair scores of the Nothing Phone (1) would have most of you concerned. The smartphone got a score of 3 out of 10 on the repairability test, which includes the ease of repair, availability of parts for the phone and how easily can the display and battery be replaced.

Nothing Phone (1) has launched in the Indian market for Rs 32,999 and is available via Flipkart in both white and black colour options.

