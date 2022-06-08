Nothing Phone 1 Launching On July 12: What We Know So Far

Nothing has confirmed that on July 12 its first-ever smartphone called the Nothing Phone 1 will be launched. Carl Pei, founder, Nothing has been touting the product for a while, even had an event just to officially confirm its name. The company also has a UI launcher that is bare-bones right now.

And next month we’ll finally see the smartphone that the company has been talking about. Nothing Phone 1 uses a Snapdragon chipset, and Pei has promised a refreshing design to break the monotony of the industry.

Also Read: After ExpressVPN, Surfshark Leaves India Before New VPN Rules Kick In

Advertisement

The device comes with wireless charging support, and that’s about it. Other details will be confirmed on July 12, but knowing Carl, we’ll have more details shared prelude to the launch next month. We did get some specifications of the Nothing Phone 1 leaked in the past month.

Nothing Phone 1 is likely to be a mid-range device, and definitely not a flagship contender as many have been talking about. The leak says Nothing Phone 1 will carry a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The company could be using the reliable Snapdragon 778G chipset to power the smartphone, and offer it with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which could be expandable or not.

Nothing Phone (1) will run on the NothingOS platform which will be based on the Android 12 operating system. The interface should give you the Nothing Launcher pack for customisations.

Also Read: Realme GT Neo 3T Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 120Hz Display: Prices, Specs And More

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes the tried-and-tested 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone should offer a 32-megapixel shooter. The phone is expected to get a 4500mAh battery. Going by these features, Nothing Phone 1 price could be anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 28,000 in the market.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.