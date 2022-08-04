Nothing Phone (1) Lite Version On The Cards? Here’s What Founder Carl Pei Has To Say

Nothing Phone (1) is not going to get a Lite version as confirmed by the company’s founder, Carl Pei. He quote tweeted one of the media houses, calling the reports about the Lite Nothing Phone (1) ‘fake news’. Here’s the tweet from Carl which more or less has put the rumours of the Nothing Phone (1) Lite model to bed.

All the speculation started a few days back when a report by The Mobile Indian said that the company could bring a new cheaper Nothing Phone (1) model without the LEDs and wireless charging support.

The report said that the phone will be called Nothing Phone (1) and it could be priced around Rs 25,000 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. But Carl responding to this report suggests the company is keen on sticking to its strategy of offering ‘edgy’ products that aren’t boring.

The first two products from Nothing advocate for this approach, but a mass-market product did not feel totally out of place for the new brand. Yes, the lack of the Glyph interface with the LED lights and the unique design would make the supposed Lite phone just like any other smartphone on the market. And maybe Carl realises that Nothing wasn’t meant to be a me-too company.

But the smartphone market has proven to be brutal, and for a new company to survive, a different strategy needs to be adopted, so it won’t be surprising to see Nothing have an affordable product in the pipeline but probably in a few year’s time when the company starts thinking about its turnover and balancing the books to sustain in the market.

Nothing Phone (1) has launched for Rs 32,999 and the product has got an impressive response from the market. The company has hosted multiple sales, and the demand seems to have exceeded its planning.

