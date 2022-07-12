Nothing Phone 1 launch day is here, and the company’s first smartphone will be unveiled in front of the world in a few hours’ time. To be honest, most of the features of the Nothing Phone 1 have been shared or teased by the company itself. Read More
Nothing Phone 1 has got everyone excited for its design at the back, but the overall package falls well short of being a flagship. The company is using the Snapdragon 778+ chipset to power the phone, and you get the Nothing OS launcher over Android 12 as the base software.
Nothing Phone 1 is launching in multiple markets today, and you can watch the live event over here:
Hello, and welcome to the Nothing Phone 1 live blog on News18 Tech. The first-ever smartphone from the brand will be unveiled at 8:30 PM IST which is just a few hours away from now. Over here, we will be giving you all the updates from the event and the features of the phone. Stay tuned with us…
While other aspects like the camera quality and charging support have been revealed via multiple leaks in the past few weeks. Nothing has promised that the Nothing Phone 1 will be different from the other phones that you get in the market.
The Glyph interface is surely a refreshing take on the back panel of a phone, but consumers will be hoping for more bells and whistles than just LED lights at the back.
Nothing has confirmed it is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset to power its phone, which is definitely not flagship-grade hardware, but still a competitive force in the market. Nothing is going to rely on local assembling in its main markets, which could have a big say in the final price of the phone, speculated to be priced around Rs 31,000 for buyers.
Nothing OS launcher that will be based on the Android 12 operating system. But the company will shed more details on its long-term software support for the smartphone. We will also get more details on the camera unit on the Nothing Phone 1 from Carl Pei and Co.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.