Nothing Phone 1 Makes Its Public Debut, Gets The Internet Excited Ahead Of Launch

Nothing Phone (1) is not launching for another couple of weeks but the company decided to surprise everyone by giving the device to one of the popular tech Youtubers this week. The video from the vlogger called Marques Brownlee or MKBHD gives us a clear look at the Nothing Phone (1) that is going to launch in India and other markets on July 12.

As you can see from the video, Nothing Phone (1) gets a transparent back body which has LED notification lights all across. You have the lights on the cameras, LED lights flicker in the centre as well as at the bottom, which seems to show us the battery charging indicator. All these tweaks on the Nothing Phone (1) have definitely got the people excited, and they are now waiting for more details on the smartphone next month.

Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing has often used hyper marketing to push his products, something that worked well during his stint at OnePlus for many years. And now, he is reprising the same notes with Nothing, giving us the first look of the Nothing Phone (1) from an unexpected outlet.

While the main excitement comes from the back design with customisable LED lights, the front of the device seems basic. You have the punch-hole layout at the top-left of the display, and the bezels are slim, all the way through to the chin at the bottom.

Other details of the Nothing Phone (1) are limited, but it is assumed the device will come powered by a Snapdragon 700 series chipset and offer 45W fast charging support.

Nothing is also going to offer this smartphone a pure Android 12 experience which is built over the Nothing UI launcher. The camera details are unknown for now, but going by these features, Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in the market. The company is locally assembling this device, which could help with a more competitive price point.

