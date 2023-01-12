Nothing Phone 1 Now Available in US Through Beta Membership Program

The Nothing Phone 1, which was not initially released in the US, is now available through a ‘beta membership’ program called the ‘Nothing OS 1.5 Beta Membership.’ This program enables American customers to purchase and test the phone. The cost of this beta membership is $299 and includes a black model of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Keep in mind, this is not an official US launch and the company advises that the Phone (1) “may not work with all US carriers." T-Mobile is the only one supporting 5G, while AT&T and Verizon users will have 4G only, and Verizon coverage is limited as well.

The beta membership for the Nothing Phone (1) is slated to end in June, and it is uncertain if the end of beta means an official US release is on the horizon, or simply an opportunity for users to provide feedback on the Android 13 update, and experience Nothing Phone (1) in the flesh. But more importantly, after paying $299, the devices will not need to be returned to Nothing after the beta ends in June.

CEO Carl Pei had told CNBC that the company is in discussion with some US carriers to launch a future product, as the reason for not launching the phone in the US is due to the need for additional technical support for various networks and customizations carriers needed on top of Android.

“Phone 1 was not originally released in the US but it’s set to be an important market to us. By giving our American audiences access to the Nothing Beta Membership, we can get to know them better and incorporate their input."

Customers opting for the beta in the US should be aware that they will not be eligible for support or warranty coverage from the company in the event of any problems with the handset during the testing period.

