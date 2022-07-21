Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Customers Face Delay, Company To Hold Special Sale On July 27: All Details

The Nothing Phone (1) launched to much hype earlier this month. The smartphone was launched with illuminating LED strips around the back panel of the smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1) opened to a lot of interest around the smartphone, and now there are issues with the smartphone’s availability where pre-order pass holders are being told there’s a delay in getting their phones delivered. The company has now announced that it will hold a sale specifically for Nothing pre-order pass holders on July 27 at 12PM IST.

According to an announcement from Nothing India’s Vice President Manu Sharma, Nothing will hold a special sale for Nothing Phone (1) pre-order customers on July 27 at 12PM IST on Flipkart. “To all the pre-order pass holders, we would like to sincerely apologise for the experience and delays in getting your hands on Phone (1). We will be hosting a special sale on @Flipkart for you on 27 July at 12 noon," Sharma said in his tweet.

The tweet was accompanies by an official announcement from Nothing that gave more details about the special sale. It showed a few important points to note. These are:

The pre-order pass amount will be refunded back to users on 23 July, and they can pay the full amount along with their order on July 27, 12PM IST onwards.

Flipkart will call pre-order customers starting today to confirm their choice of the Nothing Phone (1).

Users will get all the offers and benefits that they were promised.

Sharma also said that those who miss the call from Flipkart, the company will still reserve a spot for them. “All pre-order pass holders who are not able to attend call from Flipkart, we will still reserve a spot for you for the special sale on 27 July."

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched earlier this month with LED lights under a transparent layer of the back panel called the Glyph interface. The Nothing Phone (1) was launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

