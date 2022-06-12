Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Page On Flipkart Leaked: Everything We Know About The Phone So Far

Nothing’s first phone, the Nothing Phone 1 is said to be launched in India and the world soon. The smartphone, which will be the first from Carl Pei’s new company, has now been spotted on a Flipkart page that hints at the Nothing Phone 1’s pre-booking details.

According to a tweet from tipster Mukul Sharma, who goes by the name @StuffListings, the Nothing Phone 1 will be sold on Flipkart, and buyers will be able to pre-book the device at a Rs 2,000 token amount. The Nothing Phone 1 Flipkart pre-booking screenshot also hints at multiple storage and RAM options on the smartphone, and users will be able to pre-book the smartphone from July 12, the date of the launch. The Nothing Phone 1 is said to go on sale starting July 18, according to reports. Nothing has not announced the pre-booking officially, and the Flipkart page also seems to have been taken down now.

The Nothing Phone 1 is all set to launch next month on July 12. The launch will take place on July 12 in London through a virtual event called ‘Return to Instinct.’ The smartphone will be launched in India on Flipkart, as reported. Nothing has announced the official launch, but the company has not detailed the smartphone’s specifications so far.

NOTHING Phone 1 Specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 will be launched with Android OS and Nothing’s skin on top. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging and support for wireless charging. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display and may come with a transparent design, something that has become a kind of a trademark for Nothing.

Nothing Phone 1 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes the tried-and-tested 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone should offer a 32-megapixel shooter.

