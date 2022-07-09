Nothing Phone 1 Round-Up: What We Know Ahead Of July 12 Launch

Nothing Phone 1 launch is just a few days away now, and it is fair to say that we already know most of the details of the first smartphone from Nothing. Carl Pei has used its marketing blitz to keep the product at the top of everyone’s recall, making it one of the most-talked about topic on the social media.

The company’s founder also has given a few interviews to keep the product in the news. So, what do we know about the Nothing Phone 1, its design, features and possible pricing. Here is a quick round up of everything that we already know about the Nothing Phone 1.

Design With a Flashy Twist

Nothing Phone 1 will incorporate the Glyph interface from all corners. The device carries multiple LED notification lights that work in symmetry and extend in all aspects at the back, which gets a transparent body panel. These LEDs flow through the camera module, to the charging port, so that you have a charging indicator. This is unlikely to be the end of the integration, and we’ll know about it on July 12.

The front of the phone has a simple punch-hole design and short chin to give you a larger screen estate. Nothing is rumoured to use a high refresh rate AMOLED display on the Nothing Phone 1.

Hardware To Keep Things Ticking

Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 778+ chipset. We expect the phone to come in 8GB and possibly a 12GB RAM version. Storage options could go up to 256GB, and we are hopeful the space will be expandable. This Snapdragon SoC has proven to be reliable and power-efficiency.

But going with this hardware means Nothing doesn’t want to compete with the flagships, and that is a fair move, but even in this segment, there is a lot of competition. So, Nothing Phone 1 would have to make a compelling case if it is priced around Rs 30,000 in the market.

Software To Justify The Hype

Nothing has talked about its software being a difference in the market, along with its approach on design. The Nothing OS launcher is supposedly going to take us back to the early days of OxygenOS from OnePlus. And if the experience is anywhere close to that, Nothing OS could prove to be a viable alternative among the other Chinese brands in the market.

Cameras That Focus On Quality

Nothing Phone 1 rear panel has confirmed that the company is going with a dual rear camera setting. If by cutting down the number of sensors, Nothing can improve the quality, we are totally up for it.

What Else Can It Offer

Nothing Phone 1 is expected to feature a battery unit of around 4,500mAh that was supposed to get 45W wired charging, which has now come down to 33W. However, Nothing Phone 1 gets wireless charging support, which is good to see in the mid-range segment. Now, we don’t know how much speed will be supported in this mode, but having the option is always welcome.

Nothing Phone 1 global launch is on July 12 and the phone is expected to make its debut in India around the same time. Stay tuned with News18 Tech for all the updates from the event.

