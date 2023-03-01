Nothing Phone (2) Confirmed To Be A Flagship Phone, To Rival Xiaomi And OnePlus

Nothing has talked about launching the Phone (2) later this year and now the company has shared some details about its flagship device. Nothing and Qualcomm have announced that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, which confirms its flagship-grade focus this year.

The Phone (2) is likely to compete with brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus in this segment, where you already have the Xiaomi 13 and the OnePlus 11 smartphones, respectively. Co-founder Carl Pei was at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona on Tuesday to make the big reveal.

We still don’t know if Nothing will use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC or last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for the next phone.

Nothing has talked about taking the next smartphone to the US market where it will partner with the carriers to support the device, something that didn’t happen with the Phone (1). The company should also launch the Phone (2) for markets like India where the company has a strong focus with a local team and setup.

Carl has previously mentioned that since the company was just starting its journey in the mobile sector, it did not have the required resources to comply with the certification process of the country. Pei even explains that having a small team of engineers for the mobile team forced the company to outsource the work, which has now changed with the team expanded to meet the needs of different markets.

As for the Nothing Phone (2), Pei says the device will be more premium but doesn’t want to put the tag of ‘flagship’ on the product. Without giving more details about the upcoming product, Pei is likely to have hinted that the company is ready to take on the big boys like Xiaomi and OnePlus who have elevated their portfolio to have premium devices themselves in the past few years.

