Nothing Phone (2) Launch Plans Confirmed, Likely To Rival Xiaomi And OnePlus

Nothing Phone (2) is coming later this year and the company says it will focus on the US market with the new smartphone. Nothing entered the phone arena with the refreshing Phone (1) which came to markets like India and Europe but the company strangely left out US from its launch plans.

Nothing is going to change that with the Phone (2) which is launching in late 2023, as mentioned by CEO, Carl Pei in an interview this week.

Pei was asked the reason for not launching the first phone in the US, to which he said the device was not built to support the bands used by the US carriers.

He also mentioned that since the company was just starting its journey in the mobile sector, it did not have the required resources to comply with the certification process of the country. Pei even explains that having a small team of engineers for the mobile team forced the company to outsource the work, which has now changed with the team expanded to meet the needs of different markets.

Nothing did launch the Ear series TWS earbuds in the region, and its success has convinced Pei and Co. regarding the possible success of its smartphones in the near future.

As for the Nothing Phone (2), Pei says the device will be more premium but doesn’t want to put the tag of ‘flagship’ on the product. Without giving more details about the upcoming product, Pei is likely to have hinted that the company is ready to take on the big boys like Xiaomi and OnePlus who have elevated their portfolio to have premium devices themselves with products like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and the OnePlus 10 Pro, respectively.

The company is also focused on improving the software experience of its first Nothing phone and we are hoping to see and hear more about the Phone (2) in the coming months.

