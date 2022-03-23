Nothing Phone Launch Event: How And When To Watch Livestream

Nothing brand is hosting its global event on March 23, where the company is expected to reveal a slew of products for consumers. The launch event from Nothing will be live-streamed from 7:30 PM later today, where Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing will host the keynote and talk about his company’s plans for this year.

The company has so far launched its Nothing true wireless earbuds in the market. And now, it seems ready to enter the main arena with a Nothing smartphone launch expected at the event.

Nothing Phone Launch: Where to Watch Livestream

The Nothing launch event will be available via the Nothing YouTube page at 7:30 PM IST on March 23. The company is also offering the event live stream on its official website for viewers.

Nothing Launch Event: What To Expect

Carl Pei has used social media to tease multiple hints about what Nothing could launch in the market. He had recently shared an update about being back on Android, which suggests Carl has been testing the purported Nothing smartphone, likely to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

Adding further fuel to rumours, Carl was spotted at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona, hanging out with Qualcomm executives, and even reportedly showing a prototype of the Nothing phone with the company’s engineers.

Nothing did talk about having five products lined up after its truly wireless earbuds for consumers in 2022. And it is expected that a smartphone could be among the lineup. In addition to the Nothing phone, reports have also talked about Nothing launching a power bank that could support fast charging for other devices.

The global launch event this week is going to put all those rumours to bed, and we are hoping that Nothing ‘truly’ lives up to the hype created by Carl and Co. in the past few months.

Nothing has a core focus on the Indian market, so we expect the products to hit Indian shores in the coming days.

