Nothing Smartphone Could Make Its Debut This Month

Nothing seems to be building the hype for its first smartphone in the market, and a new teaser suggests the company is close to launching the phone. The tweet from Nothing on Twitter hints at something coming in March. And now that the month has started, it is possible the ‘fun’ thing could be the Nothing smartphone.

This device is expected to use Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, as both Nothing and Qualcomm have been PDA-ing their closeness on social media recently.

In fact, Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing was spotted mingling with Enrico Salvatori from Qualcomm at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona this week which has amplified the interest in the brand further.

Nothing has Carl in its marketing armoury, who has made a name for himself with unique brand techniques during his time as the OnePlus co-founder. Nothing seems to be following the same trajectory, and there is nothing wrong in that, especially if it gets the brand some eyeballs.

Nothing bought Essential from Andy Rubin, and many expect this purchase to aid the company’s cause to offer a robust and attractive smartphone in the market. But the smartphone is unlikely to be the only product to make its way this month.

Some suggest the Nothing Powerbank could also line up alongside the smartphone at an event later this month. For now, these are just rumours and teasers. And we are hoping that Nothing has more to share in the coming days regarding its smartphone.

Nothing has so far launched its Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds in the market. But a smartphone is a different proposition, and Carl truly knows the challenge that is coming their way. In an interaction with News18 Tech, the company had revealed plans to launch products in different segments and have five product categories in total.

The smartphone is likely to be its most challenging venture out of the lot. And we are eager to see if the company can pull this off without any hiccups.

