Nothing, Xiaomi, OnePlus And More: Which Phones Will Get Satellite Tech In 2023

Apple launched the satellite tech for iPhones with Globestar last year and we have now seen the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek ready to power Android phones with this technology. Qualcomm has introduced its Snapdragon Satellite feature which will be available via its high-end as well as mid-range chipsets. Similarly, MediaTek wants to bring the technology to less expensive devices.

During the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) last week, major phone makers have signed up with these chipset giants to have the satellite connectivity feature on their phones, and soon you will have them available on Android smartphones. Here is a list of brands that have been confirmed to use the Snapdragon Satellite feature and the other compatible tech.

What Is Satellite-based Connectivity?

Advertisement

Satellite-based communications can send and receive data in remote or rural regions where other telecommunications networks are not available. Qualcomm announced that it was adding the capabilities to its chips earlier this year.

Which Phones Will Get Satellite Tech In 2023

Qualcomm has shared the list of partners that will be using its satellite features for their phones.

- Honor

- Lenovo-owned Motorola

- Nothing

- OPPO

- Vivo

- Xiaomi

The phones from these brands will have the capability in the latter part of 2023 but the service is likely to be limited to markets like the US and Europe. When it comes to MediaTek, it is going to offer satellite messaging both ways. MediaTek is bringing 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) to its chipset for smartphones.

But the company has mentioned that it sees the potential of this tech beyond smartphones and could have them in cars as well. The chip maker has showcased its tech via brands like Bullit and Motorola will also sign up for the technology. Samsung already has offered it on the Galaxy S23 series and expect Google to have it on the Pixel 8 series later this year.

Read all the Latest Tech News here