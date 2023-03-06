Home » News » Tech » Nothing, Xiaomi, OnePlus And More: Which Phones Will Get Satellite Tech In 2023

Nothing, Xiaomi, OnePlus And More: Which Phones Will Get Satellite Tech In 2023

Various brands have raised their hands to offer this feature and this year we will have Android phones join the list.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 16:46 IST

Delhi, India

More Android phones will have this feature in 2023
More Android phones will have this feature in 2023

Apple launched the satellite tech for iPhones with Globestar last year and we have now seen the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek ready to power Android phones with this technology. Qualcomm has introduced its Snapdragon Satellite feature which will be available via its high-end as well as mid-range chipsets. Similarly, MediaTek wants to bring the technology to less expensive devices.

During the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) last week, major phone makers have signed up with these chipset giants to have the satellite connectivity feature on their phones, and soon you will have them available on Android smartphones. Here is a list of brands that have been confirmed to use the Snapdragon Satellite feature and the other compatible tech.

What Is Satellite-based Connectivity?

Advertisement

Satellite-based communications can send and receive data in remote or rural regions where other telecommunications networks are not available. Qualcomm announced that it was adding the capabilities to its chips earlier this year.

RELATED NEWS

Which Phones Will Get Satellite Tech In 2023

Qualcomm has shared the list of partners that will be using its satellite features for their phones.

- Honor

- Lenovo-owned Motorola

- Nothing

- OPPO

- Vivo

- Xiaomi

The phones from these brands will have the capability in the latter part of 2023 but the service is likely to be limited to markets like the US and Europe. When it comes to MediaTek, it is going to offer satellite messaging both ways. MediaTek is bringing 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) to its chipset for smartphones.

But the company has mentioned that it sees the potential of this tech beyond smartphones and could have them in cars as well. The chip maker has showcased its tech via brands like Bullit and Motorola will also sign up for the technology. Samsung already has offered it on the Galaxy S23 series and expect Google to have it on the Pixel 8 series later this year.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: March 06, 2023, 16:46 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 16:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures