Now You Can Use iMessage, Take And Receive Phone Calls On Windows: Here Is How

Good news for Windows users, the US-based tech giant Microsoft recently announced that it is adding iPhone support to its Phone Link app on Windows 11. The app allows iPhone users to make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view an iPhone’s notifications directly on a PC.

“With Phone Link for iOS you’ll never have to worry about missing that important call or text while you are concentrating on your Windows 11 PC," Microsoft wrote in a blog post. The app brings limited iMessage functionality to Windows. After pairing an iPhone with a PC via Bluetooth and granting some permissions on the iPhone, users can send and receive iMessages and SMS text messages in Phone Link.

In a post, Microsoft noted that the new features will start rolling out with the new Windows 11 update. To check system updates, open Settings > Windows Update> Check for updates. Some apps may require a manual update directly via the Microsoft Store. For that, open the Microsoft Store app > Library. Some features may vary by market.

Here Is How It works

- The Phone Link app on Windows 11 will show a new prompt for the iPhone.

- This sits next to the Android option. Following that, users will be prompted to give some permissions.

- The iPhone users will then need a scan a QR code to initiate the syncing process.

- Then move on to the confirmation steps that help you to confirm the phone and PC that are in range.

- During this step, you will be asked to confirm the code in Phone Link matches the code shown on your iPhone.

- Once you complete pairing, you’ll be asked to grant a set of permissions that allow us to get all your favorite content sync’d over to Phone Link. Please note that the feature will be first available to users on the Windows Insider programme (beta). Availability for all users remains unclear.

Key iMessage features for Windows users

- Add and remove reactions: It allows you to add reactions to messages, similar to how you can on social media platforms.

- Message Effects: iMessage also offers message effects that can add a little bit of flair to your messages.

- Share your location: iMessage allows you to share your current location with your contacts

- Pin important conversations: iMessage allows you to pin conversations to the top of your conversation list for easy access.

