NRI Brides In Less Demand, More Women Are Making The First Move: Online Matrimony Trends

Online matchmaking platform BharatMatrimony has released its annual Online Matrimony Trends Report 2021. As per the report, singles are increasingly taking the decision to search for a life partner on their own, with more than 70% of the nearly 4 million singles self-registering on the BharatMatrimony platform.

“Top cities in terms of registration by singles were Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune. In terms of Indians overseas, the top countries by registrations were US, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia and Singapore," the report said.

The report claimed that there was more than a 30% spike in women making the first move. “In the past few years, women have been increasingly taking the marriage decision into their hands as can be seen from the fact that the active expression of interest to male members saw more than 30% jump over pre-covid phase," it said. During the year, women engagement on the BharatMatrimony app jumped by 60%, BharatMatrimony claimed.

Another aspect that was highlighted was that women profiles that were verified with a government ID (like a passport, Aadhar card etc) saw significantly higher interest at 37% from men, than non Govt. ID-verified profiles. Men who had a profile with a verified ID, got 34% more response.

Users were most active from 4 to 7 pm every day and location did not seem to be very important as 76% of men and 80% of women were perfectly fine with finding a life partner settled in any location within India or overseas, it added.

While 15% of women were fine with NRI matches, only 5% men were interested in an NRI partner. In terms of education, the top degrees listed by both men and women were B Tech, BE, MBA, Bachelors in Arts, Science and Commerce.

