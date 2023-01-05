Odisha: 5G Services Launched in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched the 5G services in Bhubaneswar. The next generation of mobile broadband will be available in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the initial phase while Reliance JIO aims to extend it to other cities in the coming days.

According to information, 510 base transceiver stations (BTS) towers have already been installed across the state by telecom operators, including Reliance JIO. JIO has also set up a 5G experience lab at SOA University.

“Today, 4.5 crore Odia people are getting the gift of 5G. It will usher in infinite possibilities, help realise PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Purvodaya and pave the way for a new era in Odisha," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Inaugurating 100 telecom towers for rural areas, Vaishanaw said that 100 mobile towers will be installed in the state every month taking the number of total towers to 5,000 in Odisha covering over 7,000 villages.

Vaishnaw had earlier announced that high-speed 5G services will be available in eight cities of Odisha as part of the first phase roll-out of the next-generation telecom network in the country by March next year.

