Oil India Confirms Recent Cyberattack Did Not Affect Operations

Giving a clarification about the recent cyber-attack on the company’s IT systems, Oil India said that a malware threat was noticed by the company’s officials and reported, but it did not have any effect on its operations.

The state-owned company had suffered a major cyber-attack in its field headquarters in eastern Assam’s Duliajan, with the hacker demanding $75,00,000, IANS reported on April 13.

After receipt of the report of malware threat, precautionary measures were taken by the company, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

“Network management service providers and the Anti-Virus Team were also immediately informed about the incident. The incident was also reported to CERT-In," the filing said. Cert-In is the government’s nodal agency to deal with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing.

Besides, the company clarified it did not attempt to establish any contacts with the miscreants.

“We would like to state that there has been no bearing on the operations/performance of the company due to the said malware threat which warrants public announcement.

Presently, uninterrupted operations are going-on and business continuity is maintained," the company added.

