Omicron COVID Care: 7 Gadgets to Keep Handy to Sanitise Surface, Monitor Oxygen

COVID-19 variant Omicron continues to spread across India, and lawmakers are revising guidelines daily to curb its spread. Although states have not yet announced a lockdown, we have partial lockdowns in the form of curfews. Many reports and early data suggest that the Omicron variant is comparatively ‘less fatal’ than ‘Delta’ that shook the country in early 2021. However, the past waves and incidents teach us that there’s a lot to learn about coronavirus, and we must take precautions at every step. Beginning from wearing mask whenever we are outdoors, there are some gadgets and tech to help you carry on during this wave and in the long run.

Thermometer

It is a must to keep at home, especially now. With or without COVID-19, thermometers can come in handy to self-check whether you’re running a temperature. However, if you want to check details on the go, there are other alternatives. Some smartwatches allow users to check body temperature; however, the results may vary against a thermometer and data from the watch should only be used for reference. You can also check out the infrared thermometer that you have seen at malls or outside any big shops these days. They are more expensive than thermometers but can fetch results in seconds.

Oximeter

Similarly, Oximeters have become a common commodity amid the COVID-19 wave that lets users check blood oxygen levels (SpO2). Many of us purchased these during the second wave last year. However, if you’re yet to get a unit, it is best to get it now as many companies started surging prices when the demand was too high. These can also let you check BPM (beats per minute).

Fitness Band

Though not an essential item, fitness bands are still handy devices that can offer loads of vitals. Of course, these data may vary against medical-grade vital checkers, but these are still a useful reference point. Thankfully, there are loads of options in the market for under Rs 3,000. Some fitness bands even let users check Sp02. Otherwise, users can check step count, heart rate, sleep time, and more with fitness bands.

UV-C Sanitisers

In 2020, many devices with inbuilt UV-C light became popular as doctors started suggesting keeping touch-surface clean to curb the spread of the coronavirus. There are loads of options available in the market at different price points. Starting with UV-C lamps that look like a wand, these will help you sanitise any visible surface. There are boxes available as well where users can keep wallets and keys to keep germs at bay. Interestingly, there are some water bottles with inbuilt UV-C light to self-sanitise the surface.

Medical alert system

These can be particularly useful for elderly parents. Since COVID-19 requires people to isolate themselves, these medical systems can send SOS signals in case of any emergency. Patients can call for help or raise an alarm with the press of a button. It is advisable to check the range of the device.

Oxygen concentrators

During the second wave of COVID-19, oxygen concentrators became scarce. Now, e-commerce sites have re-stocked concentrators, and these are available at different price points. These devices essentially remove the hassle of refilling oxygen cylinders if you require oxygen due to low SpO2. However, users must thoroughly inspect the oxygen output capacity as most inexpensive will deliver 5 to 7 litres per minute.

Google Maps

Though not a gadget, Google Maps is one of the most useful apps amid the pandemic to help you get loads of information. For instance, the map can let you know nearby shop status, help you find pharmacies, and even inform you whether places are crowded if you’re planning to go outside. You can find more information here.

