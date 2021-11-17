One UI 4 Based on Android 12's India Roadmap Out: Is Your Samsung Phone Eligible?

Samsung has revealed the official One UI 4 roadmap for India days after announcing the Android 12 skin for Galaxy S21 series. As per the roadmap posted on the Samsung Members app, premium Samsung phones like Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will receive the Android 12-based One UI 4 upgrade. Following that, erstwhile flagships such as the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, and Galaxy S20 series will receive the Android 12 update in January. In terms of features, the One UI 4 will introduce an emoji mix to let users send different emojis at once. The camera app will get updates like removing background or de-blur images. It is also getting the stock Android 12’s Material You-inspired feature that will adapt the interface based on the colour of the wallpaper.

In February 2022, Samsung will roll out the One UI 4 update on the Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. Other mid-budget devices like Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A32, Galaxy F62, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be eligible for the update. Samsung has listed a bunch of phones such as Galaxy A31, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy A22, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42, Galaxy M32, and Galaxy M52 5G eligible for the Android 12 skin in May 2022.

Advertisement

Finally, in June 2022 list of Samsung phones stated receive One UI 4 include Galaxy A21s, Galaxy M51, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy F41, Galaxy A22, Galaxy F12, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01, Galaxy A12, Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02, Galaxy M03, and Galaxy M12. Readers must note the current schedule that Samsung revealed through its Members app concerns Indian customers and details related to other markets remain unclear. However, the current roadmap may coincide with the timeline of international markets. More details from the company is expected soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.