OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset And Hasselblad Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone has launched in India with prices starting from Rs 66,999 for the new flagship device. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, and the higher model comes with a price tag of Rs 71,999 for buyers this year. OnePlus 10 Pro originally made its debut in China a few months back.

The new phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, gets an AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Price And Availability

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 8GB RAM variant price in India is Rs 66,999. The 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage costs you Rs 71,999 this year. OnePlus has priced its new flagship phones at Rs 2,000 more than the last year’s models. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G goes on sale in India from April 5 and you can get it via Amazon or the company website.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This panel allows the phone’s screen to automatically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz based on what you are doing on the device. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The phone has a triple rear camera of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.

For connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets Bluetooth 5.2 version, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C port. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets the new Android 12-powered OxygenOS 12 version which is different from the ColorOS 12.1 version that launched in China.

OnePlus is pushing its price level with high-end phones every year. Stay tuned with News18 Tech for more stories and updates on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone.

