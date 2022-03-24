OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to Finally Launch in India on March 31

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will officially launch in India on March 31, the company announced today. The launch event will start at 7:30 PM IST, and the company will also introduce the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver edition in India, Europe, and North America on the same day. The OnePlus 10 Pro powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC debuted in China earlier this year. The phone will compete against a variety of Android competitors such as Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Galaxy S22 series, and iQoo 9 Pro. It is likely the India-specific model will have the same specifications as the China-specific model except for the software experience.

In a press note, OnePlus adds that the company will also launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, packed with faster charging, longer battery life, and larger drivers for improved sound quality and bass. To watch the global launch, interested fans can head to the OnePlus 10 Pro launch page or the OnePlus YouTube channel on March 31.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Specifications

The China-specific OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It also gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. On the back, the Hasselblad-powered rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies, there’s also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Earlier this week, a tipster claimed the company would also launch the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in April alongside OnePlus Nord 2T. OnePlus is tipped to launch the OnePlus 10R in May, followed by the OnePlus Nord 3 or OnePlus Nord Pro in July.

