OnePlus 10 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Which Android Flagship Smartphone To Buy

OnePlus last night finally launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale in India starting April 5, 2022 at a price of Rs 66,999. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has been launched in India with the same specifications as the global variant with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, an LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes as the latest Android flagship in the Indian market and goes in competition with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22, the iQoo 9 Pro Legend, and more. With one of the most popular flagship in India now available for purchase, let us take a look at how it compares against the other most popular Android flagship in the country, the Samsung Galaxy S22 (vanilla).

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Prices

The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched at a price of Rs 66,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 71,999 in the country. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at a price of Rs 72,999 in the country for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also a 256GB storage variant with the same 8GB RAM that is priced at Rs 76,999 in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging and up to 50W fast wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, on the other hand, comes with a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast wired charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Camera

Both the OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 come with triple rear cameras. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Hassleblad-branded triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, on the other hand, comes with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

