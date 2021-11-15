OnePlus 10 Pro, Four Other Smartphones May Come With 125W Fast Charging: All Details

OnePlus 10 series has already started appearing in rumours and leaks. The smartphone is said to come with a new design, as we have reported previously. Now, it is being said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with 125W fast charging. Apart from the OnePlus 10 Pro, other smartphones from Oppo and Realme will also come with 125W fast charging, a recent report from a noted tipster said. The OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4, an Oppo N phone, and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro are the smartphones from the BBK Electronics’ brands that will come with 125W fast charging.

The report from tipster Mukul Sharma, who goes by the username @stufflistings on Twitter says that these five smartphones from BBK Electronics’ brands will bring 125W fast charging to their smartphones. Now, there have been no rumours around the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 125W fast charging, but it is naturally expected to be an upgrade over last year’s 65W fast charging on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The Oppo Find X4 series, on the other hand, has been previously rumoured to come with 125W fast charging.

The fastests charging we have seen on a commercially available device is the 120W fast charging on Xiaomi smartphones but it seems like upcoming offerings from Oppo may outpace Xiaomi’s fastest charging speed.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s early renders recently hinted at a new design that includes a triple camera module, housed in a differently-shaped camera module. The renders, which came courtesy of noted tipster OnLeaks, show a rather square-shaped module that houses the three lenses along with the LED flash.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED 2 display. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery, which now we know, may support 125W fast charging.

