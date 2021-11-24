OnePlus 10 Pro Full Specs Leaked: Processor, Camera, Battery And More

OnePlus’ next generation of flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 10 series has been strongly rumoured since the past few weeks. Renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro hint at a newly-designed back panel with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera. Now, full specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro have been leaked ahead of its launch in 2022. The leaked specifications come courtesy of known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the name @OnLeaks.

According to the leaked specifications, published in 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by an upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset that will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery, which has previously been rumoured to support super-fast 125W fast charging.

Advertisement

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been rumoured to come with a triple rear camera that will include a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The smartphone is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper up front, and will have an IP68 water resistance rating.

Previously, we have seen what could be the design on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Leaked renders have shown a completely new design language from the Chinese manufacturer. The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a square-shaped triple rear camera that will merge into the frame of the smartphone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.