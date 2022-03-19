OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Teased: First Look Video and What To Expect

OnePlus 10 Pro, the company latest flagship smartphone for 2022 is set to launch in India and other markets later this month. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has officially teased the India launch for the OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched in China earlier this year. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22, iPhone 13, iQoo 9 Pro Legend, and more in the Indian market. Further, rumours also suggest that the smartphone maker may also launch the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43-inch alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro later this month.

OnePlus teased the launch via the official OnePlus India Twitter handle. The company teased “Someth10ng powerful is coming," hinting at the OnePlus 10 Pro. The company has not announced the exact timeline of the launch, but it has confirmed that it will be in March itself. During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 last month, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in India and other global markets later this month.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

There is a triple rear camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. Up front, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The camera has been developed in partnership with Swedish camera maker Hassleblad.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 10 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Also Coming?

According to a report in 91Mobiles citing noted tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus may also launch the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro in India alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smart TV is said to come with a 4K display with minimal bezels.

