OnePlus 10 Pro India Price Cut Once Again, OnePlus 11 Launch Soon?

OnePlus 10 Pro prices in India have gone down this week, making it the ideal time for buyers to consider this flagship phone from the brand. Usually, these price cuts are done before a new model comes out and with the rumours of the OnePlus 11 gathering steam, we are not surprised that OnePlus is making the move.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Price Cut: How Much You Pay Now

OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for Rs 61,999 which gets you the 8GB + 128GB variant. You pay another Rs 5,000 to buy the 12GB + 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. This effectively means that the OnePlus 10 Pro has got a Rs 5,000 price cut in the country. You can pick it up in green or black colours.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO 5G SPECIFICATIONS

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India comes with OxygenOS 12 version which is based on the Android 12 operating system and the model is now getting the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology and 50W fast wireless charging as well.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. These units are powered by the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership for the second-gen model. As for connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets Bluetooth 5.2 version, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

