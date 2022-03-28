OnePlus 10 Pro Launch On March 31: OnePlus 10 Pro Price In India, Video And More

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on March 31. The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone comes with top-end specs and Hasselblad branded camera.The smartphone was earlier launched in China and was also showcased at MWC 2022 in Barcelona.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price In India May Start at Rs 66,999

The OnePlus will launch in three variants in the Indian market, which includes the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the top-spec 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Advertisement

As far as the expected pricing in India is concerned, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus 10 Pro may be launched in India at a price of Rs 66,999 onwards. To recall, the OnePlus 9 Pro was launched last year at a price of Rs 64,999 onwards.

While the base variant may be priced at Rs 66,999, the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant may come with a price tag of Rs 71,999. It is to be noted that this information is to be taken with a pinch of salt as OnePlus has not yet hinted at anything regarding the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Also read: Poco X4 Pro 5G Launched At Starting Price Of Rs 18,999: Snapdragon 695 Chipset, 64MP Camera, Flipkart Offer And More

OnePlus 10 Pro Video: Check Out The Next OnePlus Flagship Smartphone

Advertisement

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. There will be an LTPO display panel that enables variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display allows the OnePlus 10 Pro to automatically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 10 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX789 shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter from Samsung, and an 8-megapixel tertiary shooter.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Review: A Quality Phone That Loses Itself Among The Crowd

Like last time, this year’s camera system has also been co-developed in partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front snapper.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.