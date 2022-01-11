OnePlus 10 Pro Launched With Most Powerful Snapdragon Processor: Prices, Specs And More

OnePlus 10 Pro, the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer has finally been launched in China. This comes after months of speculation and rumours around OnePlus‘ latest flagship that generates massive interest every year. Now, we already knew most of the specifications of the smartphone before its official arrival in the home country. The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with an LTPO display panel that enables variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched in three variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the top-spec 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 4,699 (roughly Rs 54,500), the 256GB storage variant is priced at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,000), while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at RMB 5,299 (roughly Rs 61,400). It has been launched in two colour options - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display allows the OnePlus 10 Pro to automatically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

OnePlus 10 Pro Camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX789 shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter from Samsung, and an 8-megapixel tertiary shooter. Like last time, this year’s camera system has also been co-developed in partnership with Swedish camera maker Hassleblad. The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front snapper.

OnePlus 10 Pro Connectivity and Software

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, a USB Type-C Port, and more. The smartphone has been launched with Android 12-powered ColorOS 12.1. The company has assured users that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with OxygenOS 12 in India upon launch.

