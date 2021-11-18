OnePlus 10 Pro May First Launch in China Before Hitting Global Markets

OnePlus 10 Pro has been a part of the rumour mill for the last few weeks, and now a new leak suggests that the smartphone will debut in China in January or February 2022. According to tipster Max Jambor, the global launch of the smartphone will take place likely by April. The launch event may also take place in March 2022, similar to the OnePlus 9 series that was unveiled globally in the same month last year. In 2020, the OnePlus 8 series debuted in April, but the sale was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current development also makes sense for the company as China-specific OnePlus phones run on HydrogenOS which is OxygenOS without the Google play services. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in September announced that the company would work closely with Oppo.

So far, the exact launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro remains unclear and OnePlus is yet to confirm its development officially. Meanwhile, old leaks suggest the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with 125W fast charging and a new design. To recall, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with 65W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Its alleged renders also highlight an unusual camera module that houses the triple rear camera setup. Apart from this, the smartphone is rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz LTPO display, and up to 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro may feature the latest Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, similar to old OnePlus phones. In this case, the company may use the Snapdragon 898 that is said to debut later this month. Old leaks claim the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch curved display with a single hole-punch selfie camera.

There is not much information available on the vanilla OnePlus 10, but we may get more details through leaks in the coming months. Watch this pace for all latest updates.

