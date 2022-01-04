OnePlus 10 Pro Officially Revealed: Here’s How Next OnePlus Flagship Looks

OnePlus 10 series is the Chinese maker’s next big offering. After being in the news for a good few weeks or months, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been made official by the brand. Yes, ahead of the CES 2022 presentation, OnePlus has taken the wraps off its next flagship offering. With the official unveil, we can now confirm that many renders have been true and the OnePlus 10 Pro does come with a newly-designed camera module that merges into the smartphone’s frame. OnePlus has not shared any details about the smartphone apart from the few teaser images that show two colour options coming on the next OnePlus flagship.

Two colour options that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in have been showcased - Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald. The photos of the smartphone show that the OnePlus 10 Pro will keep the company’s alert slider - a design bit that has been a distinguishing feature from the brand. The camera module, however, seems like a bold approach from OnePlus. The module is more square this time around than rectangle as on the OnePlus 9 Pro. It also merges into the frame of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which makes it appear to be floating on the top corner of the back panel.

The images show that the OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera setup. The specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro have not been revealed yet, but the triple camera module is expected to come with one wide, one ultra-wide, and one telephoto lens. The images shared by the company also show that the smartphone will not come with a periscope lens for enhanced zoom.

Now, OnePlus has not shared any details about the smartphone except these few teaser images. The company is expected to unveil more as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 commences.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 120Hz display, and may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also expected to come with the fastest charging ever seen on a OnePlus device at 120W.

