OnePlus 10 Pro Smartphone Gets May Security Update And Other Fixes: All Details

OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone users are getting the latest May 2022 Android security patch along with a slew of improvements. OnePlus 10 Pro runs on the OxygenOS 12 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system.

The new firmware also promises to deliver system stability and fix any bugs that might have posed issues for users. The update is almost 1GB in size and is rolling out over the air (OTA) for OnePlus 10 Pro users in India but in a phased manner. OnePlus says the broader rollout will begin in a few days. The updated firmware version is NE2211_11.A.14​.

Also Read: Netflix Is Getting Four New Games: Here Are All Names And Launch Date

Advertisement

Here are the details of the changelog for the new update for OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone users:

System

[Improved] system stability.

[Fixed] An issue where music playback would stutter when your phone was connected to a Bluetooth car kit.

[Fixed] a noise issue that might occur when you record audio.

[Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera

[Fixed] An issue where the HDR photos might be overexposed in some cases.

Network

[Optimized] the phone call stability.

OnePlus 10 Pro Smartphone Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro launched in March this year, making it the latest flagship smartphone from the brand. The phone sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers up to 1440 pixels resolution. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and you get it with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Advertisement

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS and More Confirmed

The phone carries a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. OnePlus has loaded the phone with a 5000mAh battery that gets 80W charging speed in markets like India, and 65W in the US. OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India for Rs 66,999 for the base model.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.