OnePlus 10 Pro Smartphone With Corning Glass Victus Breaks Into 2 Pieces in This Durability Test

The OnePlus 10 Pro is yet to hit global markets, though reviewers around the globe are already putting up their breakdown. Recently, the smartphone underwent a ‘JerryRigEverything’ durability test, and there are some surprising results. The YouTuber Zack Nelson is known for doing extreme scratch tests, bend tests, and more to see whether the device can withstand abnormal durability conditions. In this case, the latest OnePlus 10 Pro snaps in half during the bend test. To recall, the old-gen OnePlus 9 Pro 5G easily survived Nelson’s durability test.

The video available on YouTube starts with the classic scratch test where Zack tests the screen and body of the smartphone. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel on top of the glass screen that “scratches at level six with deeper grooves at level seven". The sides are made of aluminium, and the back has a textured design but with a smooth finish. During the bend test, Nelson first puts pressure from the backside screen and starts screen shattering. Once the heavy pressure comes from the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro snaps in half. We can notice the phone severs towards the upper side of the back panel, near the camera module.

The YouTuber explains that the OnePlus 10 Pro broke due to “structural" issues as the smartphone now accommodates a large 5,000mAh battery. It basically means the phone now has less space to offer the big battery unit without compromising the thickness. Additionally, the sides of the smartphone seemingly have thin metal support that also affects overall durability.

However, readers must note these durability tests are conducted to check abnormal conditions, and most of us wouldn’t probably experience them every day. But then freak accidents do happen, and the durability video is a good way to learn what the phone can withstand and its shortcomings.

