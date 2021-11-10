OnePlus 10 Pro's Early Renders Leaked, Phone May Feature Triple Rear Cameras

The OnePlus 10 series is tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2021, similar to previous OnePlus flagships. Ahead of any confirmation or concrete leaks, its alleged renders have surfaced online that highlight the rear panel of the OnePlus 10 Pro. As per the renders by tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with Zouton, the OnePlus 10 Pro will carry triple rear cameras along with the LED flash. The renders do not show a Hasselblad branding anywhere, as we saw on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. Interestingly, the rear camera module adopts a square-shaped design that runs across the top-most part of the back panel. At first glance, it even looks inspired by Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The alleged renders further highlight the OnePlus 10 Pro in a pitch-black colour with a seemingly matte finish. On the other hand, the camera module has a glossy finish, similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. At the centre of the back panel, there’s OnePlus’ branding, and we can also notice the distinct slider button on the right side. Right below it, there appears to be a power button.

Advertisement

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks, notes the renders are based on real-life pictures of an early prototype, so the final version may seem some tweaks. The tipster also shared select specifications that include at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We may also get a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly feature a 5,000mAh battery, but the fast charging option remains unclear. Lastly, the phone is tipped to measure 163.2mm x 73.6mm x 8.7mm. For reference, the OnePlus 9 Pro also measures 163.2mm x 73.6mm x 8.7mm. Additionally, OnePlus is also known to use Qualcomm’s flagship processors on its premium smartphones. The OnePlus 10 series may include the unannounced Snapdragon 898 chipset that might launch later this month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.