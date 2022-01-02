OnePlus 10 Pro's Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch: All Details

OnePlus will officially announce the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 4. The initial details will be related to the China market, and global availability details will likely come after the launch. Ahead of that, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed key specifications of the smartphone in a detailed post on Twitter. OnePlus has also revealed some of the specifications, such as the LTPO 2.0 display for a smoother viewing experience and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is unclear whether OnePlus will also launch the regular OnePlus 10 alongside.

According to the tipster, the Pro model will continue to feature a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and quad-HD+ resolution (2560 × 1440 pixels). The phone will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging - a first for any OnePlus phone. As mentioned, OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 10 Pro will carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset but paired with LPDDR5 RAM technology + UFS 3.1 storage - all essentially promising a stutter-free smartphone experience. At the back, we might get second-generation Hasselblad cameras. The rear camera module is said to house a 48-megapixel camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel snapper. The exact functionality of each camera remains unclear. Additionally, at the front, we might get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Lastly, the tipster adds that the OnePlus 10 Pro will measure 8.5mm in thickness, which is comparatively slimmer than the OnePlus 9 Pro (8.7mm thickness). If true, the phone will remain thinner than some flagship Android phones like Galaxy S21 Ultra (8.9mm), but iPhone 13 Pro Max remains way slimmer at 7.65mm. The tipster did not specify the pricing details.

Interestingly, Realme will be unveiling its most-premium Realme GT 2 Pro in China on the same day - January 4. IT will also carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and triple rear cameras.

