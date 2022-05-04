OnePlus 10 Ultra Smartphone Promises Top-Notch Camera And Performance: All Details

OnePlus 10 series is likely to get an Ultra model this year itself, and the company wants to make sure it has all the attributes to become a high-end success. According to new reports, the company wants to give special focus on the camera and performance of the OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone, which is definitely good news for the consumers.

The Ultra variant of the OnePlus 10 series is not expected before August this year, which gives OnePlus enough time to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset for the smartphone. Using the flagship hardware will be pointless if the company does not up its game with cameras.

And apparently, the OnePlus 10 Ultra testing phase has been all about the cameras and performance. Now, we are OnePlus has found a way to make the hardware and software work in tandem, so that the images shot from the cameras are top quality.

OnePlus entered the flagship arena with the 9 Pro and the 10 Pro smartphones in the past year. The company has even sought help from Hasselblad to improve its colour sensing, but the results mean you still cannot say that OnePlus has enough in its tank to take on Apple and Google in the camera department. And for a high-end phone to flatter in that aspect never bodes well for the brand.

OnePlus 10 Ultra should in many ways match the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and its camera prowess. The image sensors need to be bigger and offer versatility with dynamic lenses in play.

Once the physical side of the module is finalised, OnePlus should get the software processing to do more of the work. Google and its Pixel lineup have greatly benefited from the right balance, and it’s high time OnePlus does the same.

In fact, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to take Oppo, its parent company’s help, which has delivered a fine lineup of devices with its Find X series over the years.

