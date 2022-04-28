OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds Launch Today: How To Watch Live, What To Expect

OnePlus is set to launch its latest OnePlus 10R smartphone in India today, alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds. The smartphone will be launched in India at 7PM IST during the company’s ‘More Power To You’ event, which will be livestreamed on the company’s official website and YouTube channel.

How To Watch OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G And OnePlus Nord Buds Launch

The launch event will begin at 7PM IST and will be livestreamed on OnePlus‘ official website and the company’s YouTube channel. Users will also be able to watch the live event at OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel. The event will also be livestreamed on OnePlus India’s Twitter, and users can alternatively watch it in the video embedded at the bottom of this paragraph.

OnePlus 10R: What To Expect

The OnePlus 10R 5G is said to be the next flagship-level smartphone from the company and will come as a successor to the OnePlus 9R. The smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display. The OnePlus 10R 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, expected to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

It will come with a triple rear camera that will be headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 shooter. The OnePlus 10R will come with 150W fast charging, making it the second-ever smartphone in the world to come with 150W charging, and the first in India to come with the feature. The Realme GT Neo 3, scheduled to launch in India tomorrow, will also come with 150W fast charging, making it the second phone to offer this feature in the country.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: What To Expect

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to be launched with a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will also come with a triple rear camera that will be headlined with a 64-megapixel shooter, and it will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord Buds: What To Expect

The OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to be launched with 12.4mm drivers and will come with AI Noise cancelling, not active noise cancelling. The earbuds will also come with IP55 dust and water protection, OnePlus has confirmed on its website.

