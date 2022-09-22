OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition Launched In India At Rs 32,999: Offers, Specifications And More

Featuring just one aesthetic difference, OnePlus has brought the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition to India after teasing it previously. Apart from the new color, everything remains the same, including the same Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, Sony IMX 766 50-megapixel camera sensor and the 120 Hz 6.7" Full HD+ display.

The phone earmarks the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for OnePlus by offering a free three months of Amazon Prime to people who purchase the Prime Blue Edition of OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition Price and Availability

Unlike the vanilla OnePlus 10R, the Prime Blue edition comes in a single 80W variant that retails with a sticker price of Rs 32,999 on Amazon. Buyers can also choose to use SBI Credit cards to bring the price down by Rs 1750 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

The OnePlus 10R gets a 6.7" Full HD+ AMOLED display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. Also, to power the phone, OnePlus has chosen to go the MediaTek route by offering Dimensity 8100 Max chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. The phone features 80W SUPERVOOC technology that charges the phone completely in less than an hour.

​A 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor are all included in the phone’s triple back camera configuration. It features a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

