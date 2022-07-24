OnePlus 10T 5G Camera Features Revealed. Triple Camera Without Hasselblad Branding Coming: All Details

OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship offering, the OnePlus 10T 5G in India on August 3. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has been teasing the smartphone’s specifications one-by-one. While announcing the smartphone’s launch event, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau had said that the OnePlus 10T 5G will come with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset. Now, the company has confirmed the camera features of the OnePlus 10T 5G.

In a post on its community forum, OnePlus said that the OnePlus 10T 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. OnePlus has also announced that the OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with a Hasselblad-branded camera, as the smartphone’s focus is on core performance. The 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 shooter will have a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and will come with both Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). “Optical (OIS) and Electronic (EIS) Image Stabilization, means it can take in great amounts of light for sharp, detailed photos. Even in low light and unevenly lit environments," OnePlus said in the blog post.

The company also shared a few camera samples from the OnePlus 10T 5G in the blog post, showing the camera’s capabilities. The company said that the primary shooter will be accompanied with an ultra-wide angle lens with a 119.9-degree field of view. OnePlus also said that the OnePlus 10T 5G will also come with a fast shutter, and a new Image Clarity Engine which brings an updated algorithm that enables the device to capture photos faster and with greater level of detail. Apart from this, OnePlus also detailed that the smartphone will come with HDR 5.0 and TurboRAW algorithms that will further enhance the HDR performance of the rear camera.

The company had earlier announced that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be its next flagship and will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, along with other flagship specs. OnePlus announced the launch last week, saying that it will be a physical launch event, held in New York city. The company is holding an offline launch event after three years for the OnePlus 10T 5G.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is said to be a mid-life upgrade to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Apart from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and triple camera, the OnePlus 10T 5G is rumoured to come with a high refresh rate LTPO display, super fast charging, and is said to be the first OnePlus flagship to come with up to 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus will also launch OxygenOS 13 during the same event on August 3. OxygenOS 13 will be OnePlus’ next version of Android skin that will bring Android 13 to OnePlus smartphones.

