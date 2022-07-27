OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Next Week: What We Know So Far

OnePlus 10T 5G launch is next week, and the latest OnePlus flagship phone is also the new mid-year T series device. Interestingly, OnePlus brought the 10 Pro to the market earlier this year, but we never got the vanilla OnePlus 10 model. And now, you will be seeing the OnePlus 10T 5G in the market, both in India and globally.

So far the company has given us teasers about the features of the OnePlus 10T 5G which also gets the new flagship Snapdragon chipset. But else do we know about the new OnePlus flagship phone? Here’s a quick round-up.

New Hardware Incoming

OnePlus 10T is going to be the new device in the market to come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. Qualcomm announced the new chip recently, and we are now getting it on the devices. The new chipset has got some intriguing feedback, with performance getting a boost and battery efficiency improving. Qualcomm has partnered with TSMC to make the new chipset, which could explain the changes. OnePlus 10T 5G could pair the hardware with 8GB and 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

Design Tweaks Expected

OnePlus has once again shown us the design of the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone, which is yet to launch. But that is how the company works. There are slight changes to the design of the phone, which misses out on the curved display, and the camera layout at the back feels different from the OnePlus 10 Pro. You will also see that the Hasselblad branding is missing, as well as the alert slider, for which the company has given its reasons.

Display The Strong Point

OnePlus has always offered top-notch display quality on its smartphones, and expect the OnePlus 10T 5G to follow the trend. The company could use the popular Fluid AMOLED panel over the screen that supports Full HD+ resolution and could give you 120Hz refresh rate.

Charging Gets Further Boost

OnePlus 10 Pro gave us 80W fast charging speed, which is now available on phones costing half of it. OnePlus 10R launched with 150W fast charging support, and expectations are that the OnePlus 10T 5G will give you support for this technology.

It All Comes Down To The Price

OnePlus 10T 5G will not be as costly as the 10 Pro, but going by the usual practice, the new OnePlus flagship phone could be priced at around Rs 49,000 in the market. OnePlus now has most of its devices in the premium segment, while the Nord serves the mid-range audience. So, it will be interesting to see if OnePlus decides to play it safe, and goes for the kill with the new OnePlus flagship device.

