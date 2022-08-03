OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Today: How To Watch Launch Event Live, And What To Expect From New Flagship

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 10T 5G in India and globally today. The OnePlus 10T 5G will be the next flagship offering from OnePlus and will be launched at a physical event in New York City today evening. The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a triple rear camera and more features. Ahead of the launch, let us take a look at how to watch the OnePlus 10T 5G event live, what to expect, and more. Let’s take a look.

OnePlus 10T 5G Launch: How To Watch Launch Event Live

Advertisement

The OnePlus 10T 5G launch event will take place at 10AM in New York. According to Indian time, the launch event will start at 7:30PM IST. The event will be streamed live on OnePlus’ website and official YouTube channel. Alternatively, users can also watch the OnePlus 10T 5G launch in the video embedded below this paragraph.

OnePlus 10T 5G Launch: What To Expect

Advertisement

Ahead of the launch event, OnePlus has given us quite a lot of information, while the rest has been made known thanks to rumours and leaks. The OnePlus 10T 5G is set to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, highest on any OnePlus flagship so far.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. There will also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the OnePlus 10T 5G. The camera will come without Hasselblad branding, as OnePlus says that it is focusing on the “Ultimate Flagship Experience" with the smartphone. The smartphone will also come with 150W fast charging, with a 4,660mAh battery unit.

Alongside the OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus will also launch its next version of Android-based skin, OxygenOS 13. With Android 13 coming to end users soon, OnePlus is announcing OxygenOS 13 tonight alongside the OnePlus 10T 5G. OxygenOS 13 is expected to bring several new features, animations, and new optimisations to OnePlus smartphones.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here