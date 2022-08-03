OnePlus 10T Launch Live Updates: New Flagship Phone Is Here; Company Says That OnePlus Has Not Lost Focus

OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone is launching today, and the latest OnePlus flagship device will be made available in India and other markets. The company did not launch the regular OnePlus 10 model this year, instead, we will be getting the T-series mid-life upgrade, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Read More
OnePlus claims that it’s using better heat management tech in OnePlus 10T 5G to keep the phone cooler than other phones
Responding to the social media murmurs directly, OnePlus at the OnePlus 10T launch event said that the company has not lost focus and is creating newer value proposition for OnePlus fans across the world.
The OnePlus 10T 5G launch event will take place at 10AM in New York. According to Indian time, the launch event will start at 7:30PM IST. The event will be streamed live on OnePlus’ website and official YouTube channel. Alternatively, users can also watch the OnePlus 10T 5G launch in the video embedded below this paragraph.
The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched as the new OnePlus flagship in the market. However, since the smartphone will not have a “Pro" in its name, it is unlikely to be launched at a higher price than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India back in March at a price of Rs 66,999 onwards, going all the way up to Rs 71,999 for buyers in India. The OnePlus 10T 5G, on the other hand, has so far been rumoured to be launched at a lower price bracket, ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, according to estimates and rumours.
The OnePlus 10T 5G is set to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, highest on any OnePlus flagship so far. The OnePlus 10T 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. There will also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the OnePlus 10T 5G. The camera will come without Hasselblad branding, as OnePlus says that it is focusing on the “Ultimate Flagship Experience" with the smartphone. The smartphone will also come with 150W fast charging, with a 4,660mAh battery unit
Other details that OnePlus has confirmed is that the OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with an alert slider. The company had said that it had to remove the alert slider in order to accommodate the 360-degree antenna system that it has. Further, OnePlus’ design head has said that the alert slider, while looking like a small element, takes up important space on the motherboard. The OnePlus 10T 5G will also come with a new 3D cooling system, along with more new features.
We still don’t a lot about the upcoming OnePlus flagship device, but most people expect the phone to have an appealing set of features, which includes the OxygenOS software out of the box. OnePlus is hosting the live event in New York today, and the event starts at 7:30 PM IST for those in India. OnePlus is live streaming the event on its YouTube page as well. We bring you all the live updates on the OnePlus 10T launch straight from New York City!
