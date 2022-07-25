OnePlus 10T 5G Will Come Without OnePlus' Famous Alert Slider: Here's Why

OnePlus is all set to launch its next smartphone, the OnePlus 10T 5G on August 3. The company, like every other OnePlus launch, has been teasing the smartphone’s specifications ahead of the August 3 launch event in New York City.

Ahead of the event, OnePlus has now revealed the OnePlus 10T 5G design, which shows a similar look to the OnePlus 10 Pro, but with some minor changes. As mentioned in a report earlier, the OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with Hasselblad branding on the camera module. Apart from that, there is no alert slider on the OnePlus 10T 5G, according to the images of the device shared by OnePlus. This is something that may disappoint many OnePlus fans as this has been a trademark feature on OnePlus devices since the beginning.

The alert slider, while being a convenient way to put your phone on silent of vibration, has been removed due to a reason. According to OnePlus Chief Designer Hope Liu has told OnePlus that ditching the slider was necessary for the OnePlus 10T to have enough space for other components needed for “high wattage charging," a large battery capacity, and the antenna signals on the upcoming flagship.

For example, to achieve the fast charging on the OnePlus 10T 5G, the company had to include two “charging pumps" inside the OnePlus 10T 5G, as compared to just one on the 80W fast charging OnePlus 10 Pro. It is not known as to how fast the charging will be, but it the OnePlus 10T 5G is said to bring the same 150W fast charging tech that we saw on the OnePlus 10R earlier this year.

OnePlus has also prioritised an antenna system that includes 15 different antennas inside the smartphone to improve signal when holding the smartphone horizontally. “While the alert slider appears to be a very small component, it actually has a relatively large impact on the device’s motherboard area — taking up 30 mm²," Liu told The Verge in an email. “To ensure the OnePlus 10T delivers in the areas we know our users value most… while retaining the alert slider, we would have had to stack the device’s motherboard, which would have made the device thicker," he said in the email.

Apart from the alert slider, the OnePlus 10T 5G will also not have Hasselblad branding on the camera module. OnePlus announced this earlier in a blog post detailing the camera features of the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G. When asked about why the company did not put Hasselblad branding on the camera, Liu echoed the company’s earlier blog post, saying that it’s because the company wanted to offer an ultimate flagship experience at the device’s price point, making it sound like it was required to keep the smartphone’s price at a certain level.

The OnePlus 10T is all set to launch on August 3. As mentioned, OnePlus has been teasing the specifications of the OnePlus 10T 5G ahead of the launch, and the smartphone has been confirmed to come with a 6.7-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and more.

