OnePlus 10T Could Be The First OnePlus To Come With 16GB RAM: Expected Specs And More

OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 10T in the coming weeks. The smartphone is expected to come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is now being said that the OnePlus 10T might just be the first OnePlus smartphone to come with 16GB of RAM. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 10T may be launched later this month or in early August in India and other regions.

According to a tipster who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 10T will come with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This will make the OnePlus 10T the first OnePlus phone to come with a 16GB RAM option. The OnePlus 10T is also said to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to come with support for up to 150W fast charging with a 4,800mAh battery.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Here’s How Latest Mid-Rangers Stack Against Each Other On Paper

Advertisement

The OnePlus 10T has been a part of the rumour mill since a while. The smartphone has been leaked on multiple occasions, and is said to come with a triple rear camera that will include a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Now, all this information is to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official information from OnePlus about the 10T so far.

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch display, and comes powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset along with a triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in India a price of Rs 28,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone went on sale starting July 5 in India and is being sold across offline and online stores in India.

ALSO READ: Nokia Wins 4G/5G Dispute, OPPO, OnePlus Banned In Germany.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.