OnePlus 10T Durability Test Doesn’t Go Well, Here’s What Happened

OnePlus 10T launched a few weeks back in the market and people have already got a chance to experience the device. But the latest OnePlus phone has faced question marks for its durability and build quality, so it was imperative to see how it fares during the durability tests. JerryRigEverything took the OnePlus 10T to the cleaners, and the results were definitely not good.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the OnePlus 10T fails to clear the basic tests from the popular YouTuber, and bends quite easily to break into two pieces. The test shows us that the camera module is a weak spot for the device, which ends up breaking apart when you bend the phone.

OnePlus 10T has the latest hardware but its build quality has taken a hit compared to the Pro version. The phone also misses out on the alert slider, the first a OnePlus premium phone is coming without this feature.

Many reviews have talked about the drop in the build quality of the OnePlus 10T which gets a glossy back panel made of glass. And it seems the overall construction is not suited to handle rough usage.

But this isn’t the first time this year when we are hearing about a OnePlus phone breaking apart.

OnePlus 10 Pro also had similar issues during the bend test, and the upgraded phone facing the problem means OnePlus will have to work on the structure of its devices, which could help the company fare better in such rigorous tests.

OnePlus could be moving towards a different approach with its vanilla flagship phone and the Pro model from here on. It could reserve the best features for the premium variant, while upgrading the basic stuff for the regular version.

