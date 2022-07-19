OnePlus 10T India Launch Could Happen Soon, New Teaser Image Leaked

OnePlus 10T smartphone is launching soon in India. No, we are not telling you this, but a new product teaser has been leaked which reportedly confirms that its launch is imminent. According to a post from Pricebaba, the OnePlus 10T India launch is expected by the end of this month, and the new teaser from the same report possibly gives us the first look at the back design of the new OnePlus smartphone in the country.

The report mentions that the leaked image of the OnePlus 10T shows us the moonstone black variant of the upcoming smartphone. The image also reminds us of the OnePlus One design that carried the sandstone finish with a unique thick texture.

You have the OnePlus logo in the middle at the back, and we probably don’t have to wait long to see the device in full glory. The phone has already been teased on Amazon and the benchmark listings clearly hint that the phone is all set for the official bow.

OnePlus 10T Specifications Expected

The new OnePlus 10 series device is expected to be the company’s first to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. It is likely to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also likely to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Display P3 colour gamut.

The cameras are unlikely to see major changes for the mid-year flagship phone, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. But where the OnePlus 10T is likely to see a big jump in the charging department, with a 160W support being mooted by various reports.

Going by these features, we don’t expect a big change in the OnePlus 10T India prices, most likely to stay around the Rs 55,000 bracket.

