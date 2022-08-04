OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T 5G: How Latest Android Flagships Compare Against Each Other

OnePlus has finally launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 10T 5G. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a triple rear camera, and more. The OnePlus 10T 5G has been launched just a day after Vivo sub-brand iQoo launched its flagship, the iQoo 9T 5G. With two flagships coming one day after another, let us take a look at how they compare against each other, on paper.

OnePlus 10T 5G vs iQoo 9T 5G: Price

The OnePlus 10T 5G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999, while the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 10T 5G is priced at Rs 55,999 in the country. The OnePlus 10T 5G will be available through Amazon and OnePlus website in India.

The iQoo 9T 5G is also priced similarly and starts at Rs 49,999 in for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999, same as the OnePlus 10T. The iQoo 9T, however, does not have a 16GB RAM variant.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 10T has been launched with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and comes with a pixel density of 394ppi. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 10T carries a triple rear camera setup without the Hasselblad branding and consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera. The new OnePlus 10 series phone comes with a bigger 4800mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging technology.

iQoo 9T Specifications

The iQoo 9T has been launched with a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel GN5 sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. iQOO 9T packs a 4700mAh battery that supports 120W charging.

