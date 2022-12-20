OnePlus 11 5G Launch Date Confirmed For February 2023: What To Expect And More

OnePlus 11 5G launch date has been officially confirmed by the company via its teaser on Monday. The company’s latest flagship smartphone will be launching globally and in India on February 7, 2023.

The new smartphone has been running the rumour mill for the past few weeks and now OnePlus has confirmed its origin. OnePlus was widely expected to launch the regular OnePlus 11 variant this time around, instead of having a Pro variant and the official teaser confirms those reports.

OnePlus 11 5G Launch Details

OnePlus 11 5G launch event is on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST. We are not sure if the event will be virtual or hosted offline but we should be getting those details in the coming weeks. OnePlus will also introduce the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds at the same event.

OnePlus 11 5G Features: What To Expect

The leaked renders of the OnePlus 11 suggest that the device may have a massive camera bump on the back. The camera sensors and flash are arranged in a circular pattern within the bump, and the Hasselblad logo has been moved from the left side of the bump to the centre.

The bump itself has a glossy finish that seamlessly blends with the rest of the phone’s body. The alert slider will be making its comeback, something we didn’t have on the OnePlus 10T.

The OnePlus 11 is rumoured to be powered by the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Additionally, the OnePlus 11 may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to get a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens. It might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and offer 100W fast charging support.​ As for the pricing, expect the OnePlus 11 5G to be priced around Rs 60,000 for the base variant.

