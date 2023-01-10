OnePlus 11 5G India Launch: Price, Specifications And More - What to Expect On February 7

OnePlus 11 5G Launch: The global tech giant OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 series smartphones in China recently. The brand is now preparing to launch its latest flagship OnePus 11 5G phone on February 7 in New Delhi, India. The smartphone manufacturer will also unveil the successor of the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS — OnePlus Bud Pro 2 earbuds at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event next month.

The OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event

The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will take place on February 7, 2023, in New Delhi, India. Themed “Cloud 11", the event represents the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand’s latest products, focusing on an ensemble of OnePlus flagship products that elevate user experience from “Cloud 9" to “Cloud 11".

OnePlus 11 5G: What to Expect

OnePlus 11 prices in China start from RMB 3,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model which is the base option, you also have two 16GB RAM models, with up to 512GB storage that are priced at RMB 4,399 and RMB 4,899 respectively. However, in India, the company is likely to bring the 8GB+128GB variant to consumers here, a popular tipster wrote on Twitter.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 11 price in India is expected to be around 50,000. The device is said to arrive in two colour options - Titan Black and Green.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

OnePlus 11 5G China variant sports a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 panel with support for Quad-HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The device is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. OnePlus 11 comes with the Android 13-based OxygenOS version out of the box.

On the imaging front, the brand is offering a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 32MP telephoto sensor. The front of the phone features a 16MP shooter for video calls and selfies.

OnePlus 11 is packed with a 5000mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging speed. The company has brought the alert slider back to the vanilla variant. It is expected that the brand may launch OnePlus 11 in India with similar specifications.

