Smartphone brand OnePlus is hosting its Cloud 11 Launch Event where it will launch the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro for fans in India. Stay tuned for live updates.

By: Debashis Sarkar

Edited By: Debashis Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 21:24 IST

New Delhi, India

aOnePlus is ready to host its Cloud 11 Launch Event on Tuesday (today) in India. The company has confirmed to launch several new products — the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro for fans in India.

This is a global event which is being hosted from India that has become a big market for the company. Read More

Feb 07, 2023 21:24 IST

OnePlus Cloud 11 Event Ends

Thanks for tuning in to this live blog for the mega OnePlus Cloud 11 event. Stay tuned for all the updates and details on News18 Tech.

Feb 07, 2023 21:23 IST

OnePlus Reveals Foldable Ambitions

OnePlus keeps the best for the last, sharing the teaser of its foldable device coming out in Q3 this year.

Feb 07, 2023 21:21 IST

OnePlus 11R And TV Q2 Pro India Price details

OnePlus 11R And TV Q2 Pro price and availability details

Feb 07, 2023 21:19 IST

OnePlus Router 5G

OnePlus is also entering the home network market with the 5G router that supports mesh network.

Feb 07, 2023 21:17 IST

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Details

Feb 07, 2023 21:06 IST

OnePlus Flagship TV For India

OnePlus is bringing its new flagship TV for India with a 65-inch 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Feb 07, 2023 21:00 IST

OnePlus 11R detailed

Feb 07, 2023 20:58 IST

OnePlus 11R Uses New Battery Tech

OnePlus 11R is equipped with the new SuperVOOC S tech that promises battery management, safely reboot and more.

Feb 07, 2023 20:49 IST

OnePlus brings India-exclusive phone

OnePlus 11R is the India-exclusive model and the successor to the OnePlus 10R from last year. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 16GB RAM. Clearly OnePlus is not messing with this product.

Feb 07, 2023 20:42 IST

OnePlus Pad Price details for India

OnePlus says OnePlus Pad will go on pre-order from April in India, and the pricing details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Feb 07, 2023 20:40 IST

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Models revealed

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds will be available for Rs 11,999 in India. Sale date same as the OnePlus 11 5G.

Feb 07, 2023 20:38 IST

Time For Price

OnePlus 11 5G 8GB RAM model will be available for Rs 56,999 and Rs 61,999 for the 16GB RAM variant. Pre-orders start from today and open sale on February 14.

Feb 07, 2023 20:36 IST

OnePlus Keyboard Is Here

OnePlus Keyboard is here, and the company says this product has been built with the community. It has swappable keys and a rotating dial as well. Will be available from April.

Feb 07, 2023 20:32 IST

Longer And Faster Charging OnePlus Buds Pro 2

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 gets fast charging support, and Qi wireless charging means you can charge sans cable.

Feb 07, 2023 20:28 IST

OnePlus upgrades Audio tech inside Buds Pro 2

OnePlus is going full throttle with the drivers, two of them inside the Buds Pro 2, and the new audio tech provided by Dynaudio promises excellent audio output. And you also have spatial audio now.

Feb 07, 2023 20:26 IST

Time For OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The second-gen Pro OnePlus Buds are here. And the company claims its audio experience has been upgraded with better drivers and other software optimisations.

Feb 07, 2023 20:24 IST

OnePlus Pad details revealed

OnePlus pad is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC which is quite powerful on its own, and the company claims it will give you one-month standby back up. The Pad gets stylus support as well. But we are not sure if Android can deliver the best experience.

Feb 07, 2023 20:14 IST

OnePlus Tablet Aka Pad Unveiled

OnePlus Pad is here and it has accessories to make its use better. It features a 144Hz refresh rate screen on a 2K AMOLED display.

Feb 07, 2023 20:12 IST

OnePlus 11 Concept Unleashing At MWC 2023

OnePlus is going to be part of the Mobile World Congress 2023 this month where it will showcase the new OnePlus 11 Concept device. Now, what could that be?

Feb 07, 2023 20:08 IST

Dolby Audio and Video Power On OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G offers Dolby Atmos and Vision support for content across platforms like Amazon Music, Tidal, Netflix and Disney+.

Feb 07, 2023 20:04 IST

OnePlus 11 5G Display Prowess

OnePlus 11 5G features an AMOLED display panel over LTPO 3.0 tech and offers QHD+ resolution.

Feb 07, 2023 20:03 IST

OnePlus 11 5G Hasselblad camera in detail

Feb 07, 2023 19:58 IST

OnePlus 11 5G launch update: Time For Hasselblad

OnePlus 11 5G features the third-gen Hasselblad camera unit in the form of a triple rear camera unit that has a 50MP main sensor with OIS, secondary 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 32MP telephoto sensor.

Feb 07, 2023 19:56 IST

OnePlus 11 5G updates Wi-Fi connectivity

You get Wi-Fi 7 with OnePlus 11 5G along with better cooling system and more.

Feb 07, 2023 19:54 IST

OnePlus 11 5G Takes charging to 100W

OnePlus 11 5G supports 100W fast charging technology which is likely to bring down the charging time for the built-in 5,000mAh battery and also claims to have increased the battery life cycle.

Feb 07, 2023 19:52 IST

OnePlus 11 5G redefines performance

OnePlus is using all the latest tech chops to bring up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage along with its proprietary RAM Vita AI which promises less lag and app performance boost to take advantage of the new chipset.

Feb 07, 2023 19:50 IST

OnePlus 11 5G: New Flagship hardware

OnePlus is powering this device with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which has recently made its way to the market. The SoC brings ray-tracing and other AI features to the OnePlus 11 5G.

Feb 07, 2023 19:48 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: OnePlus 11 first look

OnePlus 11 carries a unibody design that helps extend the lifespan of the phone, says Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, OnePlus Europe

Feb 07, 2023 19:47 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: OnePlus 11 Unveiled

The new flagship from OnePlus is finally here, and we can’t wait to hear more about this powerful device.

Feb 07, 2023 19:43 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: OnePlus and Google work on features

OnePlus is using Google’s advanced tech with features like Nearby Share and Fast Pair that help you seamlessly pair OnePlus devices to your phones. Google is also offering spatial audio via Android 13 and more improvements that could even improve the battery life on OnePlus phones.

Feb 07, 2023 19:39 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: OnePlus ecosystem plans

The company is now planning for an ecosystem that will continue its growth trajectory and bring more consumers to OnePlus. It is going to launch new products to show its intent.
Feb 07, 2023 19:36 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: Event starts

OnePlus India launch event for the new products has started with a look at the history of the brand, which started 9 years back, claiming to ship 55 million smartphones across the globe.
Feb 07, 2023 19:33 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: The event is about to start

Feb 07, 2023 19:24 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: There will be another phone launch-- the Oneplus 11R 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the OnePlus 11R 5G comes equipped with up to 16 GB RAM, 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0, super-fast 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a massive 5000mAh battery which goes from 1-100 per cent in 25 minutes.
Feb 07, 2023 19:20 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: OnePlus will launch it's first Android tablet

The OnePlus Pad is the first OnePlus tablet and it will be launched at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event. It adopts the OnePlus’ iconic elegant and purposeful design philosophy that is embedded in other OnePlus products. Coming with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft, OnePlus Pad integrates with aluminum alloy CNC cutting crafts to shine unparalleled beauty and texture. The OnePlus Pad will come in Halo Green colour.
Feb 07, 2023 19:20 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to launch with Google’s signature spatial audio feature

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13.
Feb 07, 2023 19:19 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: OnePlus 11 to feature 3rd-Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

OnePlus 11 will be equipped with the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It also comes with a “three-main-sensor" triple-camera system. Also, OnePlus 11 5G can shoot portrait images with almost DSLR-like depth-tracking, natural bokeh, and light flare effects. The OnePlus 11 5G will come with two colorways, Titan Black and Eternal Green.
Feb 07, 2023 19:18 IST

OnePlus 11 launch event live updates: Watch the launch event

Here's the livestream of OnePlus 11 launch event:
Feb 07, 2023 19:17 IST

OnePlus 11 Launch Event Live Updates: We are all set to see at least 6 new OnePlus devices

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro for fans in India.
It will be using the latest Snapdragon chipsets and cater to consumers with varied products as the details above suggest. OnePlus 11 made its debut in China last month and now it is ready to be unleashed for more markets, including India.

The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will start today at 7:30 PM in New Delhi, India. The event is also open to the public, who can visit by getting the tickets on Paytm Insider. Interested fans can also watch the live streaming of the event online on its official website and YouTube channel. You can also stay tuned with us over here for all the launch updates from the event along with other details about the products.

The company has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB RAM with RAM-Vita that can keep as many as over 40 applications active in the background.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13.

The OnePlus Pad is the first OnePlus tablet and it will be launched at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event. In addition to these, we will also be seeing the first-ever OnePlus mechanical keyboard and the OnePlus 11R smartphone.

