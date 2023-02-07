By: Debashis Sarkar
aOnePlus is ready to host its Cloud 11 Launch Event on Tuesday (today) in India. The company has confirmed to launch several new products — the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro for fans in India.
This is a global event which is being hosted from India that has become a big market for the company. Read More
Thanks for tuning in to this live blog for the mega OnePlus Cloud 11 event. Stay tuned for all the updates and details on News18 Tech.
OnePlus keeps the best for the last, sharing the teaser of its foldable device coming out in Q3 this year.
OnePlus 11R And TV Q2 Pro price and availability details
OnePlus is also entering the home network market with the 5G router that supports mesh network.
OnePlus is bringing its new flagship TV for India with a 65-inch 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 1200 nits.
OnePlus 11R is equipped with the new SuperVOOC S tech that promises battery management, safely reboot and more.
OnePlus 11R is the India-exclusive model and the successor to the OnePlus 10R from last year. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 16GB RAM. Clearly OnePlus is not messing with this product.
OnePlus says OnePlus Pad will go on pre-order from April in India, and the pricing details will be shared in the coming weeks.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds will be available for Rs 11,999 in India. Sale date same as the OnePlus 11 5G.
OnePlus 11 5G 8GB RAM model will be available for Rs 56,999 and Rs 61,999 for the 16GB RAM variant. Pre-orders start from today and open sale on February 14.
OnePlus Keyboard is here, and the company says this product has been built with the community. It has swappable keys and a rotating dial as well. Will be available from April.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 gets fast charging support, and Qi wireless charging means you can charge sans cable.
OnePlus is going full throttle with the drivers, two of them inside the Buds Pro 2, and the new audio tech provided by Dynaudio promises excellent audio output. And you also have spatial audio now.
The second-gen Pro OnePlus Buds are here. And the company claims its audio experience has been upgraded with better drivers and other software optimisations.
OnePlus pad is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC which is quite powerful on its own, and the company claims it will give you one-month standby back up. The Pad gets stylus support as well. But we are not sure if Android can deliver the best experience.
OnePlus Pad is here and it has accessories to make its use better. It features a 144Hz refresh rate screen on a 2K AMOLED display.
OnePlus is going to be part of the Mobile World Congress 2023 this month where it will showcase the new OnePlus 11 Concept device. Now, what could that be?
OnePlus 11 5G offers Dolby Atmos and Vision support for content across platforms like Amazon Music, Tidal, Netflix and Disney+.
OnePlus 11 5G features an AMOLED display panel over LTPO 3.0 tech and offers QHD+ resolution.
OnePlus 11 5G features the third-gen Hasselblad camera unit in the form of a triple rear camera unit that has a 50MP main sensor with OIS, secondary 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 32MP telephoto sensor.
You get Wi-Fi 7 with OnePlus 11 5G along with better cooling system and more.
OnePlus 11 5G supports 100W fast charging technology which is likely to bring down the charging time for the built-in 5,000mAh battery and also claims to have increased the battery life cycle.
OnePlus is using all the latest tech chops to bring up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage along with its proprietary RAM Vita AI which promises less lag and app performance boost to take advantage of the new chipset.
OnePlus is powering this device with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which has recently made its way to the market. The SoC brings ray-tracing and other AI features to the OnePlus 11 5G.
OnePlus 11 carries a unibody design that helps extend the lifespan of the phone, says Tuomas Lampen, Head of Strategy, OnePlus Europe
The new flagship from OnePlus is finally here, and we can’t wait to hear more about this powerful device.
OnePlus is using Google’s advanced tech with features like Nearby Share and Fast Pair that help you seamlessly pair OnePlus devices to your phones. Google is also offering spatial audio via Android 13 and more improvements that could even improve the battery life on OnePlus phones.
The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will start today at 7:30 PM in New Delhi, India. The event is also open to the public, who can visit by getting the tickets on Paytm Insider. Interested fans can also watch the live streaming of the event online on its official website and YouTube channel. You can also stay tuned with us over here for all the launch updates from the event along with other details about the products.
The company has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB RAM with RAM-Vita that can keep as many as over 40 applications active in the background.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13.
The OnePlus Pad is the first OnePlus tablet and it will be launched at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event. In addition to these, we will also be seeing the first-ever OnePlus mechanical keyboard and the OnePlus 11R smartphone.
